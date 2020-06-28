Overload Season 4: release date plot and basic storyline

Overload:

Overload is an anime series that is Isekai or a Japanese dark fantasy based on a novel series. The unique string is illustrated by So- Bin and is written by Kugane Maruyama. There has been a manga adaptation of the same, which was released by Kadokawa on 26 Nov 2014. After then anime series directed by Minoru Ashima premiered on July 7, 2015.

Release date and trailer:

The first season of Overload was premiered on AT-X Japan from 7 July 2015 to September 29, 2015. The second season was dropped on 10jan 2018 and lasted till 4 April 2018. Similarly, the third season on July 11, 2018. Though this anime has positive reviews and quality audiences, no official announcement regarding the release of Season four is made. According to sources and wild audience guesses, it should drop till last 2020. Till now, enjoy the trailer.

What is going to happen :

The narrative of Overload revolves around the life of Momonga, living in a dreary world who is sad and disappointed. The major hero stalls out in YGGDRASIL’s digital world. In Season three of overload, Ainz coping with some of the issues that accompany him being a ruler that was alchemist has been noticed by the Audience. The needs to deal with harsh competition in light of responsibility he has to perform. Until now, no information regarding the new storyline is dropped by production but hoping it soon. Till then, stay tuned.