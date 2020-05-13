Overload Season 4 cancelled?!, Here All Current Updates

Here is rather disheartening news for all the anime enthusiasts. Given the circumstances the world is under, the reason behind the cancellation of overload season 4 is quite apparent. For those who don’t know, the overlord is a Japanese anime television show, which is based on a light novel of the same name.

Overload season 1 first hit the television sets from 7th July 2015 to 29th September 2015 which was broadcasted on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. Then, we saw season 2 that aired from 10th January 2018 to 4th April 2018 with slight changes in the broadcast of the show.

Sun TV and KBS Kyoto dropped the show while MBS added an overload to their schedule. The third season aired shortly after the finale episode of season 2. The first episode of season 3 was available on 11th July 2018 and the last episode aired on 2nd October 2018.

Previously on overlord

Overlord is a futuristic show based in 2138. Yggdrasil, the last player of a famous online game, accidentally stays logged in even after shutdown. He then begins a quest to learn the whereabouts of the game.

By the end of season two, we see that humans have to face their demons who have invaded their capital. The main protagonists, Evileye and Narberal, fight against the king of all the demons, Jaldaboth.

Season three starts on an optimistic note. However, in the last episode, we see Ainz being challenged by ultimate warrior captain Gazef to a one-on-one PVP duel. His bravery was witnessed by the brain and climb.

Everything about season 4

All the primary cast members are expected to return like Ainz Ooal, Albedo, Shalltear, Aura Bella, Gargantua, and many others. However, no release dates, trailers, or even a hint about the plot are dropped regarding the 4th season. Will this Madhouse production continue or is season 3 the last season of the show? Stay tuned to find out.