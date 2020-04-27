OUTSIDER SEASON 2: CAST, RELEASE DATE AND WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT IT

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Outsider season finale finally brought us face to face with the Boogeyman, El Cuco. And it turns out he’s just as confused as the rest of us. He doesn’t even know where he came from. So, Ralph Anderson, a newfound believer in the supernatural, smashes El Cuco’s head in with a large boulder. The Season One ended where Stephen King’s novel of the same name wraps up. So we all due wait to see what happens in season 2.

CAST:

Mendelsohn and Erivo are most likely to return. Ralph’s wife, Jeannie (Mare Winningham) left the finale episode suspiciously, so it would be reasonable to expect her to be back as well. Trusted State Police ally Yune Sablo (Yul Vazquez) will also return. Claude Bolton as Paddy Considine will also be seen starring this time.

STORY PLOT:

In Holly and Ralph’s last scene together, the detective tells her that he wouldn’t mind working with her again. Then, Holly says that she’s driving back to Chicago but making a stop or two along the way. Shortly later, we see Ralph and his wife, Jeannie, at their son’s grave, trying to work through it all. Holly is the star of a spooky end-credits scene, where she sees Jack Hoskins in the mirror behind her, and he disappears. She checks her neck for some El Cuco-gifted eczema, but there’s nothing there. There’s still the possibility that El Cuco is still alive. Which could be what would reunite Holly and Ralph for Round Two against the evil shapeshifter.

RELEASE DATE:

As season 2 of The Outsider has not yet been confirmed. No release date is available at this time. Nevertheless, if The Outsider has shown itself to be successful as a winter release, as it was this year. It might be possible to see new episodes around the beginning of 2021.