Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will come back in Season 6. Release Date, Plot, And Major Information.

Season 6 of the very popular series Outlander has been verified by Starz and fans are tremendously excited about what the coming season will bring. Without further ado, head down under to see all the details about plot information and release date, cast data!

Starz had already confirmed this show’s renewal back in 2018. This was even before Season 5 was aired. Fans are worried that Season 6 might be postponed just like Season 5 that premiered only in February 2020 as it was really predicted to broadcast sooner- in 2019.

It led to some fan speculations that Season 6 could come out during 2021, since no specific air date has been granted. With the halt on productions and the present pandemic in position, Season 6 may endure major pushback.

Who Will be Cast in Season 6 of Outlander?

We bring you good news! This show’s two cast members are set to go back for Season 6. This implies Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will come back to reprise their roles since Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser.

No confirmation was made on the remaining cast members’ return but fans hope to see Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in their functions of Brianna Randall Fraser and Roger Wakefield once more.

Outlander Season 6: Plot Details

We do not know a lot about what’s going to occur in Season but it is highly possible the narrative this time will be based on the sixth book of this series by Diana Gabaldon, titled”A Breath of Snow and Ashes”. The novel focuses on the events which follow after Season 5, in which Jamie gets involved in the American Revolution.

This will come following the events of the fifth book as the Frasers tried to go on about their normal lives in North Carolina, once the unrest skyrocketed. There’ll also be challenges ahead for the Frasers in Season 6.