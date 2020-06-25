Outlander season 6: Plot, cast,release date and all the latest information about the show

Outlander is one of the brilliant shows of all time. The show is best known for its fantastic storytelling and masterly performance of the cast. The show has five successful seasons, and the sixth season will be premiering very soon. In May 2018, Starz confirmed the sixth season, and fans are more than excited about the show. Starz President said, “Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World.” The fifth season ended on May 10. The show also acclaimed high ratings and positive reviews.

The plot of the show:

The show is based on the novel by Diana Gabaldon of the same name. The sixth season will be merely based on the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes. The fifth season was a massive hit, as the storytelling was peculiar. So the expectation of the show is way too high. Diana also confirmed that she is also working on a prequel focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents. This fantasy drama is expected to bring lots of twists and turns in the upcoming season. President and CEO of Starz Jeffrey Hirsch also mentioned that considering Season 6, the future of the show will be decided.

The cast of the show:

The main cast includes Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall, and Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield. Sadly, Duncan won’t be back in the new season as the character was killed in the fifth season. The fans also wanted Lord John Grey to be back in the show.

Release date and trailer:

The filming for the sixth season has begun already but is wrapped for now due to the global pandemic. So there might be a little delay in the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The filming of episode one has already started and was approved by Sam Haugan on Twitter. The show might premiere by early 2021.



The show is also available on Amazon Prime.

There is no official trailer available for Season 6 for now.