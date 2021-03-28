Outlander Season 6: Of The Famous Period Drama Is Currently In Production.

It feels like an eternity since we last saw Outlander on our screens, and we can’t wait to catch up with the Frasers! So, how much longer could we wait for season 6? Here’s what we’ve discovered so far…

When Will The 6 Season Of Outlander Be Released?

Sam Heughan announced that the new season will begin filming in February 2021, so we’ll have to wait a while longer! “We’re BACK!! @Outlander STARZ,” he posted on Twitter. Season six is in the works! I consider myself very lucky to be working right now, as production is ensuring that everyone is safe and secure. Now it’s just a matter of dealing with the snow….

The show was supposed to air in 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a June interview with This Morning, Sam said: “We were supposed to be shooting right now, and obviously things are still a little up in the air, but I’m optimistic that we’ll be back before we know it. They’re making preparations.”

What Will The 6 Seasons Of Outlander Be About?

Season five covers events from the fifth book, The Fiery Cross, in keeping with the show’s tradition of focusing on one novel at a time. As a result, season six is planned to focus on the events of book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Malva Christie, a new character in the book, arrives at Fraser’s Ridge with her father and brother and becomes Claire’s apprentice, the two forming a mother-daughter relationship. However, things take a dangerous turn when Malva finds out she’s pregnant and insists Jamie is the father.

Season six would most likely focus on the fallout from the dramatic season five finale, in which Claire was abducted and raped and was rescued by Jamie and her family. Meanwhile, amid their attempts to return to the present day, Roger and Brianna find themselves trapped in the past with their son Jemmy.

Who Will Appear In The 6 Seasons Of Outlander?

New characters necessitate the addition of new cast members! In March 2021, it was reported that the Christie family had been cast in the show. Jessica Reynolds, a newcomer, will play Malva, while Merlin actor Alexander Vlahos will play her older brother Allen.

Chernobyl actor Mark Lewis Jones joins them as Tom, their dad. Jessica said on the show’s official Twitter account about her role: “She’s awestruck by Claire… she’s heard so much about Jamie and expects him to be the hero of her story, but when she sees the woman, she thinks to herself,

‘Oh no, I’m more interested in her.’ We begin with her as an innocent, eager to learn [girl] with the world in front of her, and her desire to become a woman like Claire… but then a lot of things get in the way.”