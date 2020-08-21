Outlander Season 6: Netflix Release News And All Other Information !!

- Advertisement -

OUTLANDER season 6 has officially been confirmed by Star as viewers anticipate another outing for Jamie and Claire Fraser. Everything known so far about the series includes its release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

The Outlander drought lander has officially set in after the end of season five aired earlier this year on Starz and Amazon’s Prime Video. The new series has been confirmed and will see Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) back in Fraser’s Ridge once again.

When will Outlander season 6 be released?

Back in 2018, Starz announced a double renewal of the popular show ahead of its fifth season.

However, given series five has only recently begun, not much has been revealed about the exact release date.

The fifth season was pushed back from its original air date of late 2019 and was only released in February 2020.

As a result, fans of the show are concerned there may be another delay heading into season six.

This was seemingly hinted at by Jamie Fraser star Sam Heughan who told Digital Spy there could be a similar gap.

He said: “I’m not sure the exact dates at the moment, but I think it might be the same.”

He also joked: “There will be a Drought lander, but they can go see my movies.”

However, all things going to plan, the show could be released at some point in 2021.

Although it seems likely, this will be stalled by the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 shutting down TV production.

Who is in the cast of Outlander season 6?

Fans will be pleased to know both of the show’s major Starz will be returning again for season six.

This means viewers will get to see plenty more of Sam Heughan as the Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser.

Caitriona Balfe will also be back as his wife Claire Fraser as the pair no doubt deal with more peril in the upcoming outings.

While other cast members have not been confirmed, some of the significant Starz expected to back include Sophie Skelton as their daughter Brianna Randall Fraser as well as Richard Rankin as her husband, Roger Wakefield.

What will happen in Outlander season 6

No official plot details have been released for Outlander season six as of yet, but it will likely follow the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

This means the show will loosely be based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which was released back in 2005.

The novel focuses more on the aftermath of season five, which sees Jamie drawn into the American Revolution.

This will pick up after the fifth book, which saw the political unrest heighten while the Frasers attempted to lead a peaceful life in North Carolina.

However, it is not sure the new season of the show will follow the books’ trajectory.

This comes after Executive producer Ronald Moore spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their approach to the upcoming seasons.

He said: “Every season we approach it fresh. Should we keep it a book a season?

“We’ve done that up until now. But we’ve talked about splitting books, and we’ve talked about combining them.

“We want to be free in the writers’ room to pick and choose and do what feels most comfortable that year.”

Moore also revealed how the new outing would see them head closer to the American Revolution in an interview with Collider.

He explained:

“The massive [thing] that’s still defining where we are is we’re in the new world, we’re in the American colonies, and the American Revolution is getting closer.

“So that’s a big thing that’s going to be moving front and center the further that we get into season six.”

Is there a trailer for Outlander season 6?

No, there is no trailer yet for the new season of Outlander however as it has not started filming.

Ahead of season five, Starz released the trailer four months before it aired.

Therefore, viewers may even get a glimpse at season six later in 2020.