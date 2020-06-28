OUTLANDER SEASON 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, All new news and updates click here

OUTLANDER season five is on a short break, but fans shouldn’t fret with the show coming back soon. However, audiences were left on a big cliff-hanger, but it seemed Roger MacKenzie (played by Richard Rankin) had died after some tragic scenes. The latest episode saw a group of hooded men hanged by the redcoats for being Regulators with Roger’s body apparently among them.

RELEASE DATE:

It is now confirmed season 5 won’t be coming back until 2020. The fifth season is likely to consist of 13 episodes like the previous three runs of Outlander. Instalments will be airing every week in the US before being made available the following day on Amazon Prime for UK fans.

TRAILER:

The teaser sees Claire suffering from lots of guilt as she talks about returning to the future. Jamie would have to kill Murtagh after his godfather went on the run after being branded an outlaw.

CAST:

Sam Heughan will be reprising his role as the dashing Scottish hero Jamie Fraser. While Caitriona Balfe will be back as his wife and time traveller Claire Fraser. Lauren Lyle reprises her role as Marsali Fraser but this year there will be slight change than the character in the book. Stars like Aisha Tyler could also be acting after she was pictured on set with the two leads Balfe and Heughan.

STORY PLOT:

Roger’s wife Brianna MacKenzie was left shocked after it looked like she’d lost him. Her father, Jamie Fraser, was the one who ordered the strung-up men to be released from the tree. Just before Jamie removed the hood from Roger’s body, the episode ended, and viewers were left in the dark about whether he’d survived. There’s been much speculation since then, with some viewers looking to Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novels for answers.