‘Outlander’ : Incident Is Guaranteed To Incorporate Some Unforgettable Moments

In the middle of social distancing, Outlander buffs can find comfort in the fact that a brand new episode will air this Sunday on Starz.

The installation titled”Better to Marry Than Burn” will visit Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) spending some time in River Run while Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) deal with challenges in the house on Fraser’s Ridge. Adding in looks from fan favorite personality Lord John Grey (David Berry) along with also the yield of Mr. Phillip Wylie (Chris Donald), the incident is guaranteed to incorporate some unforgettable moments.