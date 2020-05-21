‘Outer Banks: Season 2’ Release Date, Netflix Renewal And New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks. Can the Pogues get the gold? This interesting show’s debut season was a hit and forced fans interested in the next one. The new-age take on the treasure hunt concept is certainly something for those fans. Now that the first season has released, fans are currently enquiring about the second one. So, let us see if that’s gone happen.

Will there be Banks Season 2?

Madison Bailey shared her thoughts. Madison plays Kiara on the show and recently she shared how are cast members linked in quarantine and what exactly are her fantasies for another season. She said as much of the story is left to tell, that season 2 is unavoidable. Netflix hasn’t renewed it yet but may make an announcement shortly.

When would the second season release?

So, it is just a just guessing game for now, as the series has been revived yet. Seeing the global scenario, the filming of any display is not likely to restart until at least the end of May. Thus the prospective release date of this show is currently expected to be about mid-2021. It’s just an educated guess, although we are not sure about that. If there’s as far as an indicator or a statement, we will inform you.

What might happen in the next season?

Well, Madison did tell something about the story of the second season, however, it was just a guess form her side. The series will move further with its romantic theme. In the preceding season, Pope kissed Kiara and in the long run, he was kissed by Kiara too, so there might be a spark. Moreover, now that John B. is presumed dead, Kiara will probably be taking his position to hold the pogues together. In a nutshell, we’re likely to see Kiara in action in another season.