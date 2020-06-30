Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Outer Banks Season 2 — Outer Banks is an action-adventure, puzzle teen play featured on April 15, 2020. The conclusion of season one, which has ten episodes incomplete, abandoned the audiences thirsty for more seasons. Overall, the storyline of this show is appealing, filmed at Charleston, and the scenes depict the life span of teenagers that went for a hunt of a mythical treasure, which is in a way on the disappearance of John B’s death.

Expected Release date

The season 1 shot to wrap up and aired in April 2020. Following the same pattern, it isn’t wrong to assume that Season 2 might land in 2021.

However, due to the outbreak, there could be some delays.

Since season 1 finished, the fans might have to wait for Outer Banks Season 2’s release date.

Cast: Outer Banks Season 2:

For that, the season one cast will be returning for the season which includes:

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Plot: Outer Banks Season 2:

The trailer says that a lot more about the upcoming season”Two tribes one island” Outer Banks is a region belonging to 2 different civilizations- Kooks and Pogues. So indeed, season two will begin from precisely the same episode where it had been abandoned in the last episode of season 1 John B. and Sarah were in their way into the Bahamas. Pate reported that: “The pogues thought John B. and Sarah are dead, so we understood that gave us some dramatic chances that we can explore before we get them. We love that portion of this series, obtaining the Pogues. That’s when we feel like this series is working the best.”