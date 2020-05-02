OUTER BANKS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Outer Banks is an American Teen Drama TV Series. It was released on 15th April 2020. The story group wants to uncover what happened to ringleader’s father. Where they end up, eventually finding a missing treasure that is linked to ringleader’s father. The first season was released just a few days back, and the fans are already demanding a sequel as they cannot wait to get on hand for season 2.

CAST:

The main cast that will be featured includes:

Chase Stokes as John B: The leader of the Pogues group.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron: The Princess of The Kooks

Madison Bailey as Kiara (also known as Kie): Sarah’s former Best Friend

Jonathan Daviss as Pope: The mastermind of the Pogues.

Rudy Pankow, as JJ: A Surfer and John’s best friend they have been BFF since the third grade of school.

Austin North as Topper: Sarah’s boyfriend

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron: Sarah’s father and John’s Boss.

Drew Starkey as Rafe

RELEASE DATE:

The release date has not been confirmed yet by Netflix, as the show is yet to be renewed. On the other hand, The Outer Banks season 2 is expected to be released in April 2021.

TRAILER:

Regrettably, The trailer of Outer Banks Season 2 is not out yet. However, we do have a trailer of Outer Banks Season 1, which you can refer to gain some information about the show.