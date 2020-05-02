Home TV Show OUTER BANKS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER
TV Show

OUTER BANKS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Outer Banks is an American Teen Drama TV Series. It was released on 15th April 2020. The story group wants to uncover what happened to ringleader’s father. Where they end up, eventually finding a missing treasure that is linked to ringleader’s father. The first season was released just a few days back, and the fans are already demanding a sequel as they cannot wait to get on hand for season 2.

CAST:

The main cast that will be featured includes:

  • Chase Stokes as John B: The leader of the Pogues group.
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron: The Princess of The Kooks
  • Madison Bailey as Kiara (also known as Kie): Sarah’s former Best Friend
  • Jonathan Daviss as Pope: The mastermind of the Pogues.
  • Rudy Pankow, as JJ: A Surfer and John’s best friend they have been BFF since the third grade of school.
  • Austin North as Topper: Sarah’s boyfriend
  • Charles Esten as Ward Cameron: Sarah’s father and John’s Boss.
  • Drew Starkey as Rafe

RELEASE DATE:

The release date has not been confirmed yet by Netflix, as the show is yet to be renewed. On the other hand, The Outer Banks season 2 is expected to be released in April 2021.

TRAILER:

Regrettably, The trailer of Outer Banks Season 2 is not out yet. However, we do have a trailer of Outer Banks Season 1, which you can refer to gain some information about the show.

 

Also Read:  Queen Of The South Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and The Best Crime Show Attach Your Entertainment List
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  sex education season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and All Another Information
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Vodafone Idea Offering 2GB Data Per Day, Check If You Are Eligible

Technology Manish yadav -
Vodafone Idea comes with an offer where it is giving 2GB Data each day and unlimited calling to them free of charge heading around...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Speculations and Rumours

TV Show Arya Koyal -
BACKGROUND: ’The Vampire Diaries’, is a fictional teenage drama. Set in motion by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. It expired on The CW on September...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: How Season 4 Can Help In The Setup A New Season?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
What’s The Storyline Of Sherlock Season 5? Fans are currently waiting for Sherlock year 5 for quite a while. The season that was previously introduced...
Read more

OUTER BANKS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Outer Banks is an American Teen Drama TV Series. It was released on 15th April 2020. The story group wants to uncover...
Read more

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5: RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT, CAST AND LATEST INFORMATION

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: A very intelligent group of robbers makes every effort to carry out the most flawless thievery with the help of a professor....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.