Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date Now Out On Netflix? Read Here All Updates

Outer Banks, the teen drama mystery web collection. With the new approach to the concept of pirates, Netflix is out with its new string Outer Banks. It revolves around a group of teens called’Pogues’ guide by John B. They are out on North Carolina’s Outer Bank to find out the story behind the disappearance of John B’s dad. The show’s first Season was quite a hit and also the fan are awaiting another season. Here’s what we know.

Will there be another season?

Seeing the point at which the last season finished, the plot structure suggests that there ought to be another season to clean the cliffhangers up. But, it has not been confirmed officially yet. It does not state there will not be another year as Netflix usually waits after the release to a series that is revived for a few months.

The show founder Josh Pate says that he hopes for the following season and has pumped his ears to hear fans’ responses and what they want to see in another Season. He also revealed that Netflix had already greenlit writing the script of Season two prior to the launch of season 1. So, it kind of assures that there will be a second season.

When might the next season release?

The world doesn’t appear safe now to initiate the creation of the season . Moreover, there is absolutely no information about when would it begin as the pandemic does not seem to stop any soon.

However, it took around a year to shoot and create the first ten episodes of the series so, given that the creation at least begins by the end of the year, we may find the next Season by late 2021. However, that’s just a wild guess and concrete information is yet awaited.