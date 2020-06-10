Original AVATAR 2: Movie Release date, Cast, Story plot, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Avatar 2 is an English movie. It is an action-adventure fantasy directed by James Cameron with Amanda Silver as the writer, forming part of the crew.

RELEASE DATE:

Avatar 2 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, in the United States.

The release dates for the other three sequels have been announced as well. They are December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027, respectively. So we will get to visualize four Avatar movies with a two-year gap between each consecutive film.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. The trailer will set to release in 2021. Till then, stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.

CAST:

The main cast for avatar 2 will include:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

CCH Pounder as Mo’at

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

STORY PLOT:

After a leap of twelve whole years, Jake Sully, former human and Neytiri would be living happily together and raising a family of their own. They would be struggling to stay with each other. But the tables turn when they are being forced to leave their home and face the atrocities of an old threat.