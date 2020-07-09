Home TV Show Orange is the new black Season 8: cancelled or ready to premier
Orange is the new black Season 8: cancelled or ready to premier

Orange Is the New Black:

Orange Is the New Black is an American comedy-drama web television series created by Jengi Kohan. It is based on the My year in Women’s Prison by Piper Kerman and produced by Titled Productions in association with Lionsgate Television. First premiered globally on Netflix on July 11 2013. This is one of the most loved and watched by an audience on Netflix. Till now it consists of 91 episodes divided into seven seasons.

 

In October 2018, Netflix announced that Orange Is the New Black Season seven will be the final and last season of this television series. The decision came less than four months after the Orange is the new black season six was dropped. In addition to the announcement, Netflix also posted a 60-sec long video featuring its crew and cast members discussing their experience and gratitude for opportunities.
So if you have watched and completed season seven so congratulations, you have completed the series.

 

