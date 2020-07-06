Home TV Show Orange is the new black Season 7: Review and thoughts on the...
TV Show

Orange is the new black Season 7: Review and thoughts on the finale of the show

By- Sundari P.M
It’s been six years since the release of the show Orange is the new Black. The show is based on Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a women’s prison by Piper Kerman. The show had seven successful seasons, and finally, it came to an end, which means the seventh season is the finale of the show. The finale of the show was released in June 2020. The show has also won Emmy Awards. The show had a lot of characters to focus on, and all the characters had their very own proper ending in the finale. The series also had a lot of unwanted scenes that could have been avoided.

About the show:

Orange is the new Black has a vast diversity of characters to focus on. The finale of the show had almost 50 characteristics to look upon. But one functional element of the show is that we can differentiate whatever is happening to different characters. There were a lot of unforgettable characters, including Susan, who wrote her #metoo story, and also Caputo and Figueroa. They turned into a lovely couple and also the self-involved piper.

Orange is the new black Season 7

The last two seasons of the show were criticized for its narrative structure, but some of the characters, including Piper, Alex, and Red, were majorly responsible for the success of the show. These characters gained a lot of attention for both goofy and robust content.

The show has a wholesome ending, including some laughter moments, worrisome, and also bitter moments, which concludes the show was worth watching.

 The show is available on Netflix. Orange Is the New Black premiered on Netflix in July 2013 and is one of the famous American dramas. The series has also received six Golden Globe Awards nominations, six Writers Guild of America Awards nominations, a Producers Guild of America Award, an American Film Institute award, and Peabody Award. The show has a total of seven seasons with 91 episodes. Each episode has a runtime of 50 to 90 episodes.

Sundari P.M

