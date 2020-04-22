Home Technology Oppo To Launch Reno 3A In India Soon
Technology

Oppo To Launch Reno 3A In India Soon

By- Manish yadav
- Advertisement -

Oppo Was on a roll Recently bringing the Entry A12 as Well as the Midsize A52 and A72 Mobiles. Presently a fresh leak from Ishan Agrawal provides us with a detailed spec sheet for the upcoming Reno3 A that will share lots of similarities with the Reno3 Youth.

The Reno3 A will include a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen along with a 16MP selfie camera. Round the back, the telephone is going to have a 48MP camera along with an 8MP ultrawide shot and two 2MP detectors for thickness information and photography. It will be a Snapdragon 665 chipset 128GB storage and RAM.

The battery capacity is 4,025mAh along with the software side is going to be dealt with by ColorOS 7.1 along with Android 10.

Oppo Reno 3A

The Reno3 A will quantify 161x74x8.2mm and weigh 175g. Availability and pricing stay unknown for the time being.

Also Read:  Apple TV Plus Offering Free Access To Some Of Its Original Shows for Limited Time Period
- Advertisement -
Manish yadav

Must Read

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything You Need To Know

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The teenage drama show, 13 Reasons will return with its fourth year, and fans of this series are excited to find out what the...
Read more

Attack of Titan Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

TV Show Saundarya Shukla -
Attack on Titan, the much- loved and popular anime is back with another season. The anime first aired in 2013Upon the airing of the...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 2: What can we expect from the plot ?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy Season 2: It is approaching for its next season. The show is loosely based on a comic. The series created by Jeremy...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G Full Review 2020

Technology Manish yadav -
The Mi 10 Guru is a worthy addition to the show and a flagship. Nonetheless, it is a lot more. Mi phones matched flagship...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date And What could be the possible plot for it.

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The Blacklist is a crime thriller flowing because of 2013 on NBC. It gained fame only. It has already learned a lot of audiences...
Read more
Also Read:  Ten Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy In 2020
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.