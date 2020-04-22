Oppo To Launch Reno 3A In India Soon

- Advertisement -

Oppo Was on a roll Recently bringing the Entry A12 as Well as the Midsize A52 and A72 Mobiles. Presently a fresh leak from Ishan Agrawal provides us with a detailed spec sheet for the upcoming Reno3 A that will share lots of similarities with the Reno3 Youth.

The Reno3 A will include a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen along with a 16MP selfie camera. Round the back, the telephone is going to have a 48MP camera along with an 8MP ultrawide shot and two 2MP detectors for thickness information and photography. It will be a Snapdragon 665 chipset 128GB storage and RAM.

The battery capacity is 4,025mAh along with the software side is going to be dealt with by ColorOS 7.1 along with Android 10.

The Reno3 A will quantify 161x74x8.2mm and weigh 175g. Availability and pricing stay unknown for the time being.