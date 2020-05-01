Home Technology Oppo A92: Specifications, Features And Price Leaks
Technology

Oppo A92: Specifications, Features And Price Leaks

By- Manish yadav
Oppo A92 was recorded before its release on the Indonesian shopping website Lazada, leaving little. The list leaks the phone’s cost and the specifications, together with a couple of official-looking leaves well. The telephone is upward for pre-order on the website, and Lazada is currently bundling the buy and a set of earphones that are wireless together. The Snapdragon 665 SoC powers the Oppo A92 and features setup in the trunk.

Oppo A92 cost

The Oppo A92 was seen in just two Lazada listings — only one having a cost tag of IDR 3,999,000 (approximately Rs. 20,100), whereas another record has a cost tag of IDR 4,499,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600). It’s offered in Aurora Purple Twilight Black, and Shining White alternatives, and is up for.

Oppo A92 specifications

Oppo A92

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A92 is recorded to include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) hole-punch LCD screen with 405ppi pixel density. The telephone is tipped to be powered with the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The storage is at 128GB.

Renders imply that the phone includes a setup in the trunk. It features a 48-megapixel primary camera using f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, along with a fourth 2-megapixel thickness detector. The Oppo A92 is recorded to come using a camera installation that was a selfie.

There is a 5,000mAh battery using the charging service. Following Lazada, the phone supports USB Type-C interface and operates on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. It’s recorded to come using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, quantify 162×75.5×8.9mm, and weigh roughly 192 g. There’s not any word from Oppo concerning the launching of the phone.

Manish yadav

