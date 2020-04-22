Oppo A52 Smartphone Launched With Four Cameras, Know The Price

- Advertisement -

Smartphone maker company Oppo (Oppo) has launched A series of latest smartphone A52 (Oppo A52) in China. Users have got 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 6.5 inch HD display in this latest smartphone. Apart from this, the company has given four cameras in the back panel of Oppo A52. However, the company has not yet given information about the launch of this smartphone in other countries including India. Let us tell you that the company had previously launched Oppo Find X2 Lite in the market.

Oppo A52 Price

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Oppo A52 smartphone is available in the Chinese market. The price of this smartphone is Chinese Yuan 1,599 (about 17,300 rupees). At the same time, Oppo A52’s smartphone can be purchased with black and blue color options.

Specification of Oppo A52

The Oppo A52 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, the company has given the octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor on this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Color OS 7.1 operating system based on Android 10.

Oppo A52 Camera

The quad-camera setup has been given in the Oppo A52 smartphone, which has a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Apart from this, users have got an 8-megapixel selfie camera in front of this smartphone.

Oppo A52 Battery

The company has given 5,000 mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging in the Oppo A52 smartphone. On the other hand, users have got features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB port Type-C for connectivity in this smartphone.