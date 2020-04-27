Oppo A12 Launched With Dual Rear Cameras, 4230mAh Battery – Specifications And Price

- Advertisement -

Oppo has Launched the A12 because of the entrant following a ton of rumors and leaks for its A-series. The Oppo A12 is a funding smartphone that’s been launched from the market for the time being. The highlights of this smartphone contain a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC rear camera installation, along with a fingerprint detector in the rear. The A12 comes in a time when Oppo is occupied launching mobiles in Addition to the Locate X2 Collection, which was introduced in March using the X2 along with the Locate X2 Pro.

Oppo A12 Price

The Oppo A12 was priced at IDR 2,499,000, which translates for its 4GB/64GB version that was lonesome. Thsmartphonene comes in black and blue color choices. On the other hand, this Oppo A12’s availability isn’t presently known.

Oppo A12 Specifications

The Oppo A12 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.2. The smartphone homes a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has a notch on top and protects the screen. The screen also offers Blue Light Shield for security against the light of this display. Powering the Oppo A12 is an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage on your Oppo A12 is expandable using a card. The Oppo A12 includes a 3D Diamond Blaze layout, which we’ve seen on tablets. It has a depth of 8.3mm and weighs 165 grams.

From the camera section, the Oppo A12 includes two back cameras, a 13-megapixel primary f/2.2 sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary detector. The cameras support features like professional manner, panorama, portrait photography, and digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel f/2.4 detector on the front, living at the top on the screen. Front and back cameras are capable of videos. You will find Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, GALILEO, GLONASS, and Micro USB 2.0 around the Oppo A12. The smartphone is supported by a battery that was 4230mAh under the hood. The Oppo A12 has encountered an unlock feature, along with the fingerprint sensor in the back.