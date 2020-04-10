Home Technology OnePlus is hosting the launch For Oneplus 8 series on April 14
Technology

OnePlus is hosting the launch For Oneplus 8 series on April 14

By- Manish yadav
Eight string is set to start. But only days ahead of the launching has published a teaser picture showing the trunk of the phones. The teaser picture shows a colour option which will be accessible for both or OnePlus 8 Guru, or OnePlus 8. This is the first-time a colour variation will be offered by OnePlus. The company OnePlus 7T is supplied in Glacier Blue colours and Frosted Silver, whereas OnePlus 7T Guru comes in the Haze colour.

Pete Lau submitted the teaser providing a sneak peek in the OnePlus eight series on Weibo. It shows the rear of the telephone together with a glass finish from the colour finish that is green. You may view OnePlus’ branding.

While Lau did not show whether the telephone from the teaser is OnePlus eight or the OnePlus 8 Guru, it’s supposed to function as the OnePlus 8. The layout appears like the OnePlus eight escapes.

This past week, a few camera samples were posted by Lau in the OnePlus 8 Guru that emphasized imaging attributes and its nighttime shots. Although the executive did not disclose the title of the handset, the camera samples were contrasted with a different telephone.

OnePlus also lately declared Warp Charge 30 Wireless because its proprietary wireless charging benchmark. 30W wireless is supported by it and can be used with EPP and Qi criteria. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless is very likely to be part of the OnePlus 8 Guru — even if not the OnePlus 8.

Also Read:  Google Pixel 4's superfast Google Assistant only works with its gesture navigation

On the pricing front, the OnePlus 8 Guru will be rumoured to carry a beginning cost involving EUR 919 and EUR 929 (approximately Rs. 76,000-76,900) in Europe for its 8GB + 128GB storage option. In contrast, the OnePlus eight would return in a starting cost between EUR 719 and EUR 729 (approximately Rs. 59,500-60,400) to exactly the same 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Also Read:  Apple announces Beats' Solo Pro on-ear headphones with noise cancellation

OnePlus is hosting the launching on April 14 in which it’s anticipated to unveil its brand new Bullets Wireless earphones together with the latest smartphones. The business is very likely to release some teasers to make some hype before the statement.

Manish yadav

