OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Headphones India Sale May Start On May 10

Lovers are going to have the ability to get their hands using purchase on the e-shop of Amazon and OnePlus India beginning at midnight on May 10.

OnePlus established the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z cans back in April this year together with the OnePlus 8 series tablets. Now the headphones are currently moving available in India.

OnePlus lovers are going to have the ability to get their hands on the recently established Bullets Wireless Z cans using purchase on Amazon and OnePlus India’s e-shop beginning at midnight on May 10. Aside from that headphones will be accessible via all offline and online channels, such as Flipkart launching midnight on May 11, tipster Ishan Agarwal was shown.

So far as this OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’s purchase price cans are involved, they price Rs 1,999, and they can be found in Black — four variations, Blue Mint, and Oat.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones contain support for the warp charge technology of your company plus they provide around 20 hours of battery life. OnePlus claims that 10 minutes of cost can provide around ten hours of playback. Along with this, the cans come for pausing and playing sound. The system comes with sweat and water-resistant technologies.