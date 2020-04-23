OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Come With The Best Technology, Its Priceless In India Than In The Global Market

- Advertisement -

The price of the OnePlus 8 series is attractive to Indians because the price of this phone is very low compared to the USA.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Many smartphones are launched in the market every year, but the matter of OnePlus smartphones is different. Whether it is the best technology or the best hardware and display, it has never disappointed the users. Even in terms of price, it has surprised everyone. The recently launched OnePlus 8 series (OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8) is the biggest example of this.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India

The 6GB + 128GB variant of OnePlus 8 is Rs 41,999. At the same time, the 8GB + 128GB variant of this phone is Rs 44,999. While for 12GB + 256GB variants, you will have to spend Rs 49,999. Talk about OnePlus 8 Pro, its 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 54,999. At the same time, you can buy 12GB + 256GB variants of this phone for Rs 59,999.

Why both phones are attractive for Indian users

Indian users have always been important for OnePlus. When making any product, they keep in mind the likes and dislikes and prices of Indian users. The price of the OnePlus 8 series is attractive to Indians because the price of this phone is very low compared to America. Let us know that the OnePlus 8 series has been launched in the US and if you compare it with the price there, then it shows a difference of about 10 to 15 thousand rupees.

5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rate display

Whenever a new technology is added to a device, its value increases. But after looking at the price range of the OnePlus 8 series, it does not seem so. Both OnePlus 8 Series phones come with 5G connectivity. With this connectivity, users will get a great experience of speed. Not only this, but the OnePlus 8 Pro also has a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is the industry benchmark for premium flagship devices. This will change the viewing experience of the users completely. In this way, it can be said that despite new technology, OnePlus has taken full care of Indian users in terms of price.

Specifications of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is a smartphone with four rear cameras and its primary camera is 48 MP. It has a 4,510 mAh battery which is supported by WarpCharge 30T and WarpCharge 30 reverse wireless fast charging. Talk about OnePlus 8 at the same time, it comes with three rear cameras, whose primary camera is 48 MP. It has a 4,300 mAh battery, which supports the Warp Charge 30T. Both phones have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Bullets Wireless Z with an attractive price

In addition to the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus has also launched Bullets Wireless Z, which will enhance your listening experience. These wireless earbuds are very lightweight and compact. With a 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of music on it. On a full charge, its battery will last for 20 hours. It is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Mint, and Ott. Talking about its price, the price of this 28-gram earphones has been kept at Rs 1,999 in India, which is quite economical.

Sales and availability

The OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Z Wireless earbuds will be available at Amazon India and exclusive retail stores. Apart from this, OnePlus Red Cable Club is also giving you many benefits to the purchase of the OnePlus 8 series. This includes extending the warranty deadline, ensuring buyback rates, free OnePlus cloud storage priced at 50GB, and third-party benefits.

If you are thinking of getting a premium smartphone that is the best in terms of new technology, hardware, design, and display, then OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro can be trusted. Both these phones are very important for the Indian market because its price has been kept very low in India compared to the global market.