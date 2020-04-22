Home Technology OnePlus 8 Series Launched In India, Starting Price Is Rs 41,999
Technology

OnePlus 8 Series Launched In India, Starting Price Is Rs 41,999

By- Ajit Kumar
China’s smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its latest 8 Series in India. Now customers will be able to buy OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones of this series from the company’s official site, store, and e-commerce site Amazon. Apart from this, the company has also launched OnePlus Bullet Z earphones in the Indian market. Let us tell you that the company launched this series globally last week.

Price of one plus 8 and 8 pro

The company has launched OnePlus 8 5G in the Indian market with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. The first variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs 41,999, the second variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and the third variant is priced at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the base variant of OnePlus 8 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage has been priced at 54,999. Whereas, its top-end model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs 59,999.

Oneplus bullet z earphones price

The company has priced this earphone at Rs 1,999. At the same time, these earphones with the OnePlus 8 series will be available on the e-commerce site Amazon. However, the company has not yet given much information about the sale of all these devices.

OnePlus 8 specification

The company has given a 6.55-inch display in this smartphone, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Also, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been given for better performance in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, users have got a triple rear camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor. Apart from this, a 16-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone.

OnePlus 8 battery

In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, 4300mAh battery has been provided on this phone, which supports wrap charge 30T.

OnePlus 8 Pro features

The company has given a 6.78-inch QHD Plus display in the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Also, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been given on this phone. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, users have got the support of the quad-camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 48-megapixel tertiary sensor, and 5-megapixel color filter sensor. Apart from this, a 16-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone.

Ajit Kumar

