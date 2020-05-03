OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro New Update To Fix More Issues

- Advertisement -

OnePlus was doing an excellent job through a number of the upgrades which were released have introduced more problems with upgrading its flagships. The latest OxygenOS update to get OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru was supposed to tackle some green-tint issues. Still, it left some components to overheat, and also the battery lifetime dropped considerably.

We are relatively sure OnePlus will handle these issues in future upgrades, but for the time being, let us only discuss the new update the Chinese company is heading out into the OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru. OxygenOS 10.5.6 upgrade fixes some known problems and enhances camera features, in Addition to network communication:

System

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever

Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera

Improved the stability

Network

Communication stability further enhanced

OnePlus does not state what problems the upgrade addresses, so it may correct a few of the issues introduced in any of the updates that we are unaware of. If you’re wondering, OnePlus has only kicked off the rollout. Therefore it could take a couple of days to reach all OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru users.