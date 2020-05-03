Home Technology OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro New Update To Fix More Issues
Technology

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro New Update To Fix More Issues

By- Manish yadav
- Advertisement -

OnePlus was doing an excellent job through a number of the upgrades which were released have introduced more problems with upgrading its flagships. The latest OxygenOS update to get OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru was supposed to tackle some green-tint issues. Still, it left some components to overheat, and also the battery lifetime dropped considerably.

We are relatively sure OnePlus will handle these issues in future upgrades, but for the time being, let us only discuss the new update the Chinese company is heading out into the OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru. OxygenOS 10.5.6 upgrade fixes some known problems and enhances camera features, in Addition to network communication:

OnePlus 8

System

  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

  • Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever
  • Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera
  • Improved the stability

Network

  • Communication stability further enhanced

OnePlus does not state what problems the upgrade addresses, so it may correct a few of the issues introduced in any of the updates that we are unaware of. If you’re wondering, OnePlus has only kicked off the rollout. Therefore it could take a couple of days to reach all OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru users.

Also Read:  OnePlus Launches 'Bullets Wireless Z' Headphone With 20-Hour Battery Life
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro Full Specification, Price Leaks And More Details
Manish yadav

Must Read

Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Legacies to get a Season 3 at last back. It implies new secretive miscreants that will assume control; within the Salvatore School for the...
Read more

MOB PSYCHO 100 SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, PLOT LINE AND LATEST INFORMATION

TV Show Rida Samreen -
  ABOUT THE SERIES: Mob Psycho can be considered as one of the best anime adaptation of any manga series. Surely the cast and crew members...
Read more

The Orville Season 3 Release Date On The Disney+Hotstar, And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Orville is American science fiction. Currently, the next season of the series is streaming on the Hotstar and the season of Orville is in...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3: Release Date, And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Fleabag is predicated on her series. Fleabag has dropped its season. Now the fans are waiting for the Fleabag Season 3. It assumes that...
Read more

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Yet another over adored anime, another hit of manga collection, yet another popular of individuals. Mob psycho is. There are several reviews where the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.