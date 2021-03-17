One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Countdown, Cast, Plot, And More!

Starring: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Shota Yamamoto, Ueda Youji, Nobuo Tobita, Hiromichi Tezuka, Sawashiro Yuuichi, Yoshiaki Hasegawa.

Genre: Action drama superhero

Due to the extreme popularity of the previous season, viewers are anxious to see what happens in the third season. After a four-year wait, the second season was released in 2019, so you can expect a similar wait for the third season. But the key question is, will there be a third season of One Punch Man?

The show features breathtaking animation, action-packed battle scenes, and razor-sharp satire. As a result of these factors, it is becoming increasingly common each year. You must be thinking about what the future holds now that Season 2 has come to a close. But don’t worry, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

When will One Punch Man Season 3 be released?

Season 2 of ‘One Punch Guy premiered on April 9, 2019. On July 2, 2019, the season came to an end after 12 episodes. On April 2, 2019, a TV special was also broadcast. The show’s official Twitter account confirmed that the story does not end here, and fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating the next season since then.

After all, for the time being, the producers have opted to keep season 3 under wraps. Given that viewers had to wait nearly four years for season 2, the show could take its time before releasing the next installment.

Furthermore, reports state that the coronavirus pandemic has severely hampered the anime industry’s ability to produce material. Apart from that, fans want Shi, the first season’s former manager.

What Could the Story of One Punch Man Season 3 Be?

The Monster Association takes center stage in Season 2. Despite this, there is so something we don’t know about them. Season 3 can provide more details about these creatures. In addition, in the second season’s finale, Saitama defeats Elder Centipede. On that note, we don’t expect Genos to appear in Season 3 very much.

It’s also conceivable that Saitama’s lack of screen time would only get worse. The third season seems to be largely focused on the Heroes Association and their assault on the monsters, based on the manga. The famous S-Class heroes are expected to penetrate their enemies’ hideouts and engage in battle.

Characters like the Boy Emperor, Atomic Samurai, and Garou, among others, could be thrown into the spotlight. It’s possible that more monsters will be added. These missions are supposed to be carried out in secret by Saitama.