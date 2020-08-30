ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Check All Information

- Advertisement -

One-punch man is a Japanese anime action, comedy, and superhero series

written by the artist ONE. In television version, the two anime seasons are

directed by Shingo Natsume (season 1) and Chikara Sakurai (season 2). This

series was remaked by Manga website in 2012. The story tells about the

superhero named Saitama, who can fight with other person with just a single

punch. Fans imagining about the official announcement of season 3. The

original series first season was aired between October and December 2015. The

second season was broadcasted between April and July 2019 in both English

and Japanese language.

ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

There is no official announcement of new season of One-Punch Man. There

may be more gap to release of season 3. Since, there is almost 4 years of gap

between the season 1 and season 2.

ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 CAST

The season 3 mostly will be a war between the Heroes association and evil,

master association. The new season might focus on characters include Gorui

and Child Emperor. Even new set of monsters will be introduced. This story

might be with full action series and some fight scenes on screen. We may

expect new season to release in 2021 or in subsequent months.

ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 PLOT

Saitama is superhero who performs heroic exploits for his own enjoyment from

city Z. His power is to beat any enemy with single punch but he is bored with

his unmatched strength. Genos is another superhero character in the series who

takes revenge against the enemies who killed his own family and hometown.

Saitama becomes mentor to Genos and joins the hero association. In the final

episode of season 1, Saitama destroys Pluton, who is king of under world with

just one punch. In the final episode of season 2, concludes with Saitama asking

the other heroes in the association about their going back to his apartment.