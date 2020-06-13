Home TV Show One-Punch Man Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Everything You Want...
TV Show

One-Punch Man Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Everything You Want To Know

By- Sundari P.M
- Advertisement -

One-punch man will be back with another season and fans are more than excited. The show is a superhero webcomic which is very much popular among the anime fans. The comic was very successful that it even surpassed 7.1 million in 2012. Madhouse created the series and the show aired in Japan in 2015. Later, it was dubbed in English in 2016 and aired in other parts of the world. Season two aired between April and July 2019. It’s almost a year since the release of Season 2. So fans are wondering about the release date of the new season.

About the show:

A one-punch person is a story about Saitama who is a superhero who can defeat anyone with a single punch. At some point, he gets bored with his power as he can’t find any worthy enemy to fight against. So he sets on a journey in attempts to find a worthy opponent. The animation is one of the top-notch elements of the show. The show is filled with humour and action sequences which balances everything. Compared to Season one 1, the latest season wasn’t very impressive but still, fans enjoyed the show.

In Season 3, we can expect a lot. We might get to see a worthy component for our superhero. The show is expected to be filled with more action this time. 

A cast of the show:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes. We can also expect new characters in Season 3.

Release date and trailer:

 There is no confirmation about the release date of the show. As we know that the industry is shut because of the global pandemic and we can see that there will be a delay in the show. 

There is no official trailer available for now.

 

Also Read:  Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every thing you know about this
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  "Virgin River" Season 2: Netflix Release Date? & Spoilers Revealed
Sundari P.M

Must Read

Altered carbon season 3; interesting facts; trailer; release date; interesting cast and characters

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
Altered Carbon season 3; interesting facts; There were so many interesting facts regarding this series and it is one of the upcoming films with huge...
Read more

Euphoria season 2; amazing facts; interesting cast and characters; release date; trailer

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
Euphoria season 2; amazing facts; There were so many interesting facts regarding this series as it was one of the popular show. Each episode of this...
Read more

Black mirror season 6; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters; release date; trailer

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
Black Mirror season 6; interesting facts;  This series is one of the upcoming series with huge ratings. This series is one of the web TV series...
Read more

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 “Crisis of two earths”: DC announcement date, Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and all latest news details

Movies Rida Samreen -
American superhero Movie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon is based on the DC Comics superhero...
Read more

HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement dates and everything we need to know so far

TV Show Rida Samreen -
‘Haikyuu’ which primarily revolves around the sport of volleyball, treads a very different path. It not only entertains you with all the technicalities of...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.