One-Punch Man Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Everything You Want To Know

One-punch man will be back with another season and fans are more than excited. The show is a superhero webcomic which is very much popular among the anime fans. The comic was very successful that it even surpassed 7.1 million in 2012. Madhouse created the series and the show aired in Japan in 2015. Later, it was dubbed in English in 2016 and aired in other parts of the world. Season two aired between April and July 2019. It’s almost a year since the release of Season 2. So fans are wondering about the release date of the new season.

About the show:

A one-punch person is a story about Saitama who is a superhero who can defeat anyone with a single punch. At some point, he gets bored with his power as he can’t find any worthy enemy to fight against. So he sets on a journey in attempts to find a worthy opponent. The animation is one of the top-notch elements of the show. The show is filled with humour and action sequences which balances everything. Compared to Season one 1, the latest season wasn’t very impressive but still, fans enjoyed the show.

In Season 3, we can expect a lot. We might get to see a worthy component for our superhero. The show is expected to be filled with more action this time.

A cast of the show:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes. We can also expect new characters in Season 3.

Release date and trailer:

There is no confirmation about the release date of the show. As we know that the industry is shut because of the global pandemic and we can see that there will be a delay in the show.

There is no official trailer available for now.