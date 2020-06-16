One Punch Man Season 3: Expected release date, plot and Expected Example Here

- Advertisement -

One-Punch Man is a Japanese anime series adapted from a webcomic exhibited by Yusuke Murata. The artist ‘One’ created it in the Manga adaptation. The series premiered in Japan on 4 October 2015. The show was later dubbed in English for a global audience which increased in popularity. Season 2 concluded in July 2019 and fans have been waiting for the announcement of a new season since then. The anime and manga is a huge success and also has a huge fan following.

The plot of Season 3:

One Punch man is about the story of Saitama who has defeated countless monsters but no one seems to know about him. The show is known for its epic battles and sense of humour. The story revolves around Saitama, Genos, and Heroes association. This is about the warfare between The Hero Association and evil. The battle scenes are most loved by the audience. The show is much appreciated for its animation, especially Season 2.

The new season is expected to be action-packed with a lot of epic fighting scenes. Season 3 will be about more of Garou and the character building of Garou. This might lead him to be the strongest opponent of Saitama. The rumours also say that we will be seeing less of Saitama in the new season. The team hasn’t confirmed the plot of the new season or the cast. It seems like the cast from Season 2 will be reprising their roles.

It is expected that the team will keep us updated soon.

Release date and trailer:

There is no official announcement about the renewal of Season 3. Season 2 left with a lot of things to solve which means we are getting a new season but we don’t know when. The official twitter also tweeted that the new season is materialized. The fans also wanted Natsume and the old team to continue on the works which mean the series might be delayed. We can expect the show by 2022.

There is no official trailer available for now, for Season 3.



