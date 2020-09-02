Home TV Show ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything...
TV Show

ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
One-punch man is a Japanese anime action, comedy, and superhero series
written by the artist ONE. In television version, the two anime seasons are
directed by Shingo Natsume (season 1) and Chikara Sakurai (season 2). This
series was remaked by Manga website in 2012. The story tells about the
superhero named Saitama, who can fight with other person with just a single
punch. Fans imagining about the official announcement of season 3. The
original series first season was aired between October and December 2015. The
second season was broad casted between April and July 2019 in both English
and Japanese language.

ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

There is no official announcement of new season of One-Punch Man. There
may be more gap to release of season 3. Since, there is almost 4 years of gap
between the season 1 and season 2.

ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 CAST

The season 3 mostly will be a war between the Heroes association and evil,
master association. The new season might focus on characters include Gorui
and Child Emperor. Even new set of monsters will be introduced. This story
might be with full action series and some fight scenes on screen. We may
expect new season to release in 2021 or in subsequent months.

The Orville Season3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More

ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 PLOT

Saitama is superhero who performs heroic exploits for his own enjoyment from
city Z. His power is to beat any enemy with single punch but he is bored with
his unmatched strength. Genos is another superhero character in the series who
takes revenge against the enemies who killed his own family and hometown.
Saitama becomes mentor to Genos and joins the hero association. In the final
episode of season 1, Saitama destroys Pluton, who is king of under world with
just one punch. In the final episode of season 2, concludes with Saitama asking
the other heroes in the association about their going back to his apartment.

Virgin River Season 2: All About The Show Like As Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything
Tejeshwani Singh

