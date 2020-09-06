One Punch Man Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need to Know New Update

- Advertisement -

A Western superhero franchise called One Punch Man began in 2009. It is made by Japanese artist ONE. This action-drama began as a webcomic in early 2009, and it’s been a major hit. By July last season, it’s surpassed 8 million hits. The manga version of this series, by precisely the exact same title,, had sold 20 million copies with this achievement, an anime adaptation of”One Punch Man,” announced in 2015.

One Punch Man Season 3 Cast

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here is the cast list –Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 Plot

The anime show was directed by Shingo Natsume. The first season has twelve episodes and aired in December 2015. In the next September, the next season for the series was announced. The series has been adored by all anime fans.

The narrative revolves around Saitama. Saitama resides on a supercontinent Earth where monsters and villains are causing a great deal of destruction in the towns. To fight this, Agoni, who is a millionaire, creates the Hero Association. This association employs superheroes to overcome evil. Saitama is from City Z. He’s a self-trained superhero who has the capacity to defeat any enemy with a single punch. But he’s so powerful that no one is able to fight him. This led to his sense overwhelmingly exhausted. He joins the Hero Association.

There, he meets other heroes. As monsters start to look more and cause havoc, they’ve fought against them. The Hero Association stands contrary to the Monster Association. The chords maintain giving the heroes a hard time. They ruin so many cities, including the one that Saitama resides in. He faces betrayal from his mentee, Garo. Garo was a fighter, formerly a part of this Hero Association, but he then shifted his alliances and combined the Dragon Organization. In combat, Saitama defeats him spares his life.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

The fans were very invested in the series in the two seasons. They’re eagerly awaiting the third season to come, but so far, the release date has only been postponing. The elongated wait season has left the lovers disappointed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and several filming limitations, the lovers have no choice but to wait.