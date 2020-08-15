Home Netflix One Piece Episode 937: Release date, Cast, Plot and preview of coming...
One Piece Episode 937: Release date, Cast, Plot and preview of coming episode !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Episode 936 of One Piece Ends with a surprising moment from Hyo’s grandfather. Who can use high-level Haki? Meanwhile, incoming 937 events which will release on 16 August 2020. Now, what will happen in the coming episode of this Japanese manga series?

Tonoyasu’s training and plans for a rebel :

First, Tonoyasu meets Sayi and others in the city of Ebisu. He learns the secrets symbols and plans for rebellion. Yasu promises that he will join battle later, but he is being taken care of right now.

Tonoyasu, gains Love, and Respect :

Tonoyasu gains respect in the city of Ebisu. Yasu is very friendly too with them. People there are needy, hungry, and poor, but they always laugh. Tonoyasu sells his daughter to help the people of Ebisu. As they were starving in conditions. Now let’s see how their relationship will go.

One Piece Episode 937

Luffy Who Learns Higher Level Of Haki :

Luffy says that he wants to train his Bushoshoku Haki. A level where his Haki is colourless or can attack without touching the target. In the coming episode, after finding out that Hyo has his abilities. He wants to learn directly from Hyo’s grandfather.

WHERE TO WATCH THE DUBBED SERIES :

This series is originally in Japanese as most of the other. But English subtitle version is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu. While English dub takes some days to release but will be available on Viz media and Anime Lab.

Yogesh Upadhyay

