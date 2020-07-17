ONE PIECE 985: Release date, Trailer and Story plot. Click here to know about it

- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

One Piece Chapter 985 will be released on Sunday, 12 July 2020. One Piece releases its new chapters every Sunday unless the manga gets delayed.

TRAILER:

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of the “One Piece” chapter 985 English version. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators. The trailer has been released. Stay tuned on msocoop for all the latest information. Click on the link below to watch the trailer.

STORY PLOT:

Since the flying six could not find Kaido’s son. Yamato met Luffy when he is saving him from the Beast Pirates. He took him to a place where Kaido’s people will not see them. He told Luffy that he is on his side but Luffy is unaware that Yamato is Kaido’s Son whom the flying six are looking for him. Luffy said that he can just finish Kaido’s fodders in 5 secs but Yamato opposed and made a smokescreen. Robin revealed a technique in which she can make 3 copies of her body. The samurais invade the Banquet hall, Law checks the situation from his submarine and Izo meets with Kiku.

Ulti and Page One came back to their senses and are fine, it’s stated by the beasts pirates fodders that Dinosaur df users are very tough and durable. Dinosaurs’ devil fruit users are stated to have amazing speed and durability. Yamato wanted to go and talk to Luffy somewhere where there are no Kaido’s subordinates.