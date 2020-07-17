Home TV Show ONE PIECE 985: Release date, Trailer and Story plot. Click here to...
TV Show

ONE PIECE 985: Release date, Trailer and Story plot. Click here to know about it

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

One Piece Chapter 985 will be released on Sunday, 12 July 2020. One Piece releases its new chapters every Sunday unless the manga gets delayed.

TRAILER:

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of the “One Piece” chapter 985 English version. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators. The trailer has been released. Stay tuned on msocoop for all the latest information. Click on the link below to watch the trailer.

STORY PLOT:

Since the flying six could not find Kaido’s son. Yamato met Luffy when he is saving him from the Beast Pirates. He took him to a place where Kaido’s people will not see them. He told Luffy that he is on his side but Luffy is unaware that Yamato is Kaido’s Son whom the flying six are looking for him. Luffy said that he can just finish Kaido’s fodders in 5 secs but Yamato opposed and made a smokescreen. Robin revealed a technique in which she can make 3 copies of her body. The samurais invade the Banquet hall, Law checks the situation from his submarine and Izo meets with Kiku.

ONE PIECE 985

Ulti and Page One came back to their senses and are fine, it’s stated by the beasts pirates fodders that Dinosaur df users are very tough and durable. Dinosaurs’ devil fruit users are stated to have amazing speed and durability. Yamato wanted to go and talk to Luffy somewhere where there are no Kaido’s subordinates.
Also Read:  Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Information Here

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
On the off chance that you are a huge aficionado of movies/arrangement comprising real characters, you could root because their imperfections appear to be...
Read more

SPIDER-MAN 3: PLOT, CAST, STORYLINE, AND OTHER LATEST UPDATES

Movies Tejeshwani Singh -
Is there anybody on this planet who doesn't know about spider-man? Well, everybody does. And why not? We first came across this American superhero...
Read more

George R.R. Martin Will Give Game of Thrones Fans a New Ending to the Series

Gaming Rupal Joshi -
Season eight, scene six of Game of Thrones may stand out forever as the most polarizing arrangement finale ever—indeed, much more than The Sopranos...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Latest Information For Fans.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Netflix has added various animes to its list. Now they have started to make variations of some of them. As of this moment, two...
Read more

Little Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
The Indian Netflix satire dramatization show dependent on a millennial couple living respectively in Bombay has blended the Indian crowd with its carefree, and...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.