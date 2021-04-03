type here...
One In Every 58 Children In The World Is Struggling With Autism, Being Overly Stubborn And Living With Symptoms

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a disease associated with interaction and social behavior that begins in childhood and lasts throughout life. Symptoms start appearing in the child 3 to 5 months after birth. This is a disease in which children can also harm themselves if there is no communication It is a group of many deficiencies associated with the brain, in which the patient has problems ranging from colloquial to social behavior.

Today is World Autism Day. Know from board-certified behavior analyst Dr. Priyanka Bapna Bhabu, how can autism sufferers lead a normal life…

Up To 40% of Children Can Live Normal Lives

So far no firm cause has been found for this disease, nor has any treatment been found. However, a child suffering from autism may improve with multiple therapies. 20 to 40% of afflicted children can live life like normal people with the help of therapy.

One Child Out Of Every 58

This is a disease in which the severity of symptoms can be gauged by looking at the intensity of the symptoms. According to a report released in 2018, one in every 58 children in the world is vulnerable to the disease. In children, the disease can be diagnosed at the age of 18 months.

Improvement Possible With Scientific Therapy

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Research Council, Behavior and Communication Therapy can improve victims to a great extent.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA): In this therapy, children are taught about each step related to behavior and reaction.

Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI): This therapy is used in children under 5 years of age. Practices such as anger and self-injury are overcome with the High Teaching Approach.

Early Start Denver Model (ESDM): With the help of this model, children in the age group of 12 to 48 months are taught social, language-related, and coordinating activities between brain and body.

Occupational therapy: useful in daily living activity.

