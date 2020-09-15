Home TV Show One Day at a Time Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And...
One Day at a Time Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need to Know !!

By- Rahul Kumar
One Day at a Time is a famed American comedy collection. It is a version of Norman Lear’s sitcom of the same name, which ran from (1975-1984). The came on Netflix on 6 January 2017. The show turned out to be well known and had a huge fan base.

It has been adored because of its exciting plot and characters. Netflix released three seasons of One Day at a time. The show has canceled by the streaming app for season 4. Seeing the incidence of this series,  chose to revive the show in 2020.

Season 4 of this series was circulated March 2020 and proceeded until 28 April 2020. The fourth season creation was slowed down in March 2020 because of the continuous well-being emergency Covid-19 pandemic. Fans of this series are presently awaiting season 5 of the show also.

One Day at a Time Season 5 Release Date

Every enthusiast is excited for season five of the series. However, because season 4 is just released, it is too soon to expect whether there’ll be a fifth season of the show or not. Covid-19 pandemic has stopped the production of many TV shows, and the reason could be this pandemic why there’s no upgrade about the renewal of this series for 5.

One Day at a Time Season 5 Return

As it isn’t accepted at this stage whether the series will be restored for a season five or not, it is extremely tough to counsel that will go back for the fifth section. However, we anticipate that season 5 will incorporate Penelope, Lydia, Elena, Alex, Schneider, and Dr. Berkowitz. Let us simply await the fifth season of the show to be given the green light.

