On My Block Season 4 – Up for some Insane Cliffhangers Again

- Advertisement -
Growing up, we wished people could understand a bit more without jumping to conclusions, and On My Block is that Teen-comedy drama series we’ve subconsciously waited for. In a Hispanic-black block (or place, you can say), a group of friends shows the society how it is to grow up and how much they are tested. How much they can compromise with their friendship when given a situation to blend in (or vice versa).
Created by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, this series, amidst the perfect combination of dumbness and touches of sarcasm, shows the teen-threats that we all have been faced with and even explain how they deal with (well, in a funny way).
Release date of On My Block S4
This adolescent based satirical series backed by Netflix was loved and adored all over (I mean, why not? It’s damn too relatable). The third season premiered on the 11th of May this year (2020), and as evident as it seems, it did great on Netflix with positive reviews all over. But there isn’t any official pen and paper note on the release date of the 4th season. However, if we’d try and play as ‘Sherlock’… we can see the pattern of its release, i.e., 2018 March, then 2019 March, and the last one came in March 2020 but due to the world health crisis, the next season might be delayed. So, it might come in the latter part of next year (no promises).
Casting Members
In the casting, the same old’ friends could be seen that means Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz (he’s devilishly handsome!), Sierra Capri as Monse Ginnie, and funny as ever, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as our Jamal, Jessica Marie as Jasmine, and Ronnie Hawk as sweet Olivia. And almost all the previous cast a supposedly be there with us in the coming season (words is around that new cast are coming! Buckle up!)
The plot of On My Block S4
In season three, we see that Cuchillos kidnapped the four of them, and she wanted them to find Lil’ Ricky (who’s still alive). The whole season runs around with stalkers, gangsters, and a lot of drama. Even though the show is primarily known for its dramatic endings, no one could’ve guessed that our four friends’ group will be separated and leave at the end of 3rd season. In the coming season, we might see how their individual life is and how they’ll come back together and make themselves up (not without a crazy plot, though!)
For more, stay tuned!
tRaIlEr
- Advertisement -