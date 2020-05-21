- Advertisement -

After the successful premiere of one of the best teen drama series of Netflix productions released on 11 March 2020. Netflix was planning Season 4 by the end of 2020 but due to this epidemic it is postponed to 2021.

Previous seasons:

This teen drama reveals the high school lives of four friends their dilemma and all the ups and downs they face during their high school days. From the season 1 audience started loving their drama comedy romance and mystery. Last season 3 ends with an incomplete ending of Santos kidnapping.

Since the very beginning, these four friends Monse, Ruben, Jamal, Cesar had faced all twisted turns together. So season 4 will revolve around this kidnapping case . Audience is also foreseeing the answer of Lil Ricky’s riddle which was remained as a question mark on last season’s ending. Whatever will be the consequences. It is promised that it will bring a parody of love companionship and friendships.

Cast :

Though Netflix or any other resources have not shared any information regarding any change in the cast of the coming season. So the lead cast can be guessed same that of previous seasons which was. Diego Tinoco – Cesar Jason. – Rubin Sierra Capri – Monse. Brett Gray – Jamal. The remaining cast has quite outstanding artists, that made the smooth flow of previous seasons.

Netflix recently not planned any announcements regarding new season or it’s trailer or teaser. But surely not going to be out before 2021.

But, Netflix is full of entertainment and such types of shows, enjoy. Watch and be at home.

