On my Block Season 4: release date, cast plot and all information regarding it

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

On my Block:

As soon as television show On my Block Season three premiered on Netflix, it became a top streaming show on the platform. The show gets a lot of appreciation from both audiences and critics. The season proved to be a successful one. Although season four is not officially announced after viewing the popularity of this series we can assure it’s arrival.

On My Block Season 4 release date:

It has been a tradition for this series to release its seasons in March and this is what happened with the first three seasons. The however present scenario it a bit difficult for season four. Due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in breaking up new episodes. Thus nothing sure about.

Cast and artists that can return:

Again this is quite difficult to talk on this topic because nothing is confirmed right now. But we can expect some of the main characters to return like Monse Creaser, Ruby, Jamal, Gracia, Spooky. The artists that will return for season four include Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Marcia, Tomi Hawk, Janking Guillory, Emilio Kwara, Peggy Blow, Paula Grace, Eric Neil Gutierrez.

