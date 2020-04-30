Home TV Show "On My Block Season 4": Release Date, Cast and more such Updates!
TV Show

“On My Block Season 4”: Release Date, Cast and more such Updates!

By- Naman Gupta
On My Block is an American teen comedy web television series. It is created by Lauren Lungerich and is produced under Crazy Cat Lady Productions. Based in Los Angeles, United States, the series follows the lives of four teenagers who find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin with their high school journey. Till date, On My Block has 3 successful seasons with the first season, released on 29th March 2018; Second season on 29th April 2019 and Third season on 11th March 2020.

No doubt, On My Block became one of the most popular series of Netflix as soon as it was launched back in 2018 and has reached the hearts of people worldwide. Be it with their exhilarating friendship or their humorous actions, Monse, Ruben, Cesar, Jasmine and Jamal have gained a significant position in the lives of all people.

The fans are excited to know what happens next as Monse, Cesar, Ruben, and Jamal are kidnapped in season 3’s end. They are expecting a lot more from the upcoming season.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

There is no confirmation on the arrival of the new season, but one can expect the next season to be released in March 2021, as the show has a legacy of releasing its previous seasons around March and April only. Besides, no trailer has been released yet.

Netflix should be officially announceing season 4’s release date very soon.

On My Block Season 4 Cast

The main cast of the show includes Sierra Capri (Monse), Jason Genao (Ruby), Diego Tinoco (Cesar), Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine), Brett Gray (Jamal), Julio Macias (Spooky) and Jahking Guillory (Latrelle) as leads.

Regarding any new cast members for Season 4, there is no confirmation yet, however looking at how Season 3 came to an end, the main cast will be there in the next season without a doubt.

What else is there in store?

With what we have seen it is evident that Monse has new friend circle, Ruby and Jasmine are still dating, but now Ruby is no longer close to Brett, Brett has joined the football team, and Cesar is seen leading the Santos. The fans can expect all of them coming back together like always.

According to a chat with the Entertainment Tonight, Sierra Capri aka Monse said, “It’s probably one of the most realistic endings that I think we’ve had… People evolve, and they grow, and sometimes they grow apart. The way that you were two years ago is different.”

Naman Gupta

