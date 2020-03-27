On My Block season 4: All information And fantastic news

- Advertisement -

Thus, it’s fantastic news, the founders of On My Block have stated that the series is going to have a fourth year and together, lovers have breathed a profound sigh of relief.

Among the co-creators, Lauren Iungerich of the show signed a deal.

On My Block season three spoilers follow

She showed lately to Variety: “I’m unbelievably grateful to keep on working with several talented creatives in Netflix to keep telling stories which resonate with viewers.”

And it did! We were left by Among the displays on Netflix with lots of questions.

Monse and Cesar, a love lost or found?

In their final scene together, we watched Monse and Cesar fighting and assuring each other that nothing could change and … everything did?

For the season’s favorite’ Will they will not they’ power couple, the audiences require a definite response (for closing purposes) regarding if they failed or did not.

Even though these two appeared to be attracted through a flame that is burning, the flash-forward didn’t signify a continuation of affection and hearts during their two decades. What happened? Are you currently seeing different men and women?