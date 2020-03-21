On My Block season 3 ALL Information : What happened with Kendra, and *that* cliffhanger?

- Advertisement -

On My Block season 3 spoilers, including the ending, follow.

On My Block is a series that marries together actions and gang culture whilst at the same time investigating the nuance of teenaged relationships — something that’s frequently disregarded as adolescent angst.

The end, as with previous seasons of season three, left some concerns to fans. While we can not overlook that year one left us questioning if Ruby was likely to live, and year two watched all four of our protagonists kidnapped after they discovered and laundered the Rollerworld cash, this one felt like a passing.

“It has a different type of cliffhanger than we have had in the past two seasons,” On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich stated (through Refinery29). “This one’s going to messy’up.”

Yep — if you’re after endings the season finale might not have been your cup of java. Let us take a minute to unpack this.

Following Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal were effective in carrying down the Prophets, and it had been believed that Cesar had a brighter future before him, the center team was tasked with yet another seemingly impossible job — tracking down Lil Ricky.

The pursuit of discovering Lil Ricky conducted paramount through all of this season, however, we saw our personalities fighting with other connection issues, both intimate and romantic, in addition to the introduction of new characters.

1 new face in On My Block season, clearly, the evasive Kendra (played with Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson). Kendra seemed at college to Jamal where he frightened. He believed she could have been delivered to stalk him from the Prophets it transpired that Kendra had a beat on Jamal and the two formed a connection.

When he believed she was only using him for sex, but as the season progressed he realized he had been in love with her, Jamal ended matters. In the episode, Jamal delivered a text to Kendra and it was suggested that things may rekindle.

Season three saw that the team dealing with a great number of setbacks. Mouse lost her mother and Ruby developed perplexing feelings. In Terms of Cesar and Monse? Their tumultuous relationship stayed fraught as ever, as both could commit to a connection or even to staying apart from one another.

To get a minute we believed that Oscar had expired, and the team were forced to search for the body of Spooky but stumbled upon Cuchillos’ corpse. It’s unclear who’s responsible for her departure.

In the close of the season finale, we visit Monse depart her boarding school to be attended by Freeride. All four of those gangs assured each other that anything wouldn’t alter and adopted.