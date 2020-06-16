On my Block 4: Plot, cast, release date and Original Story Related Here 

- Advertisement -

On My Block is one of the most popular comedy shows on Netflix. The show is interesting to watch and is binge-watching worthy. Since the release of Season 3, fans are desperate to know about the release of the next season. The latest season arrived in March 2020 and it immediately jumped on to the Top Ten. Though Netflix has not yet confirmed the renewal of another season, we can say that we will get another season. The show also received a lot of appreciation and also scored good ratings.

About the show:

The show is about friends trying to cope with high school drama. In Season 3, we saw the group split up a little which made the fans a little worried. In Season 4, we can expect to see what happens to the group. The co-creator Eddie Gonzalez also mentioned that there are a lot of stories left to tell which pretty much confirmed the creator still has a lot of stories to tell. Iungerich said, “This has a different kind of cliffhanger than we’ve had in the previous two seasons. This one’s going to mess y’all up.” Also, season 4 had a two years jump and the teenagers are busy with their lives. We saw Monse working hard in high school, Jamel playing football again and Jamal and Ruby weren’t talking anymore now. Season 4 is expected to continue with this storyline.

The cast of the show:

Release date and trailer:

As the previous seasons were released during March, it is expected that the Season 4 will premiere by March 2021. Netflix hasn’t announced the renewal status of the show yet which means we have to wait a little longer.

There is no official trailer available for now for Season 4.