Oh, Ramona! Was a box-office hit in its home country of Romania, and today it is on Netflix, prepared to go toe-to-toe together with the numerous raunchy comedies of its ilk. It is based on the publication Suck It, Ramona by comic Andrei Ciobanu — first name, bro — and trafficks greatly in the anti-niceties of several American-style adolescent sex romps before it. But is it something new and humorous, or only a stale piece of Romanian Pie?

About The Show

Ramona (Aggy K. Adams) is the most popular girl in school. “I am the hottest girl in college,” she states, that says a good deal about her awareness of self. Our hero and narrator is Andrei (Bogdan Iancu), an embarrassing geek nursing a crush on the most popular girl in school. He is egged on by his moderately-to-egregiously abusive”buddies” Silviu (Leonardo Boudreau) and Alin (Basil Eidenbenz), that are recognized by revived comic-book subtitles: KABINK! Silviu is “fake macho”! BLAZOW, Alin is a “repeater”!

At a party, everybody’s in an early scene. He could put a move Andrei revs a healthy buzz. Can I mention Ramona resembles bee-stung lips mimeographed Angelina Jolie and most importantly, albeit using a bob that is French, which the camera ogles her therefore clearly male-gazing out of the view of its protagonist? Andrei gets Ramona to accompany him to the bath, where there is a virulent turd. She believes it is his nature. His denials would be though they pretend not to hear it as it’s funnier that way the tree falling in the woods with nobody about, there are a lot of people to listen to it. OK, fine, it is not a great analogy.

Yes, it is still tough out there for a virgin. However, before you know it, and against all the odds, Andrei is a seasoned guy, decertified (new haircut, ditched the glasses), and formally two-timing the hottest girl in school along with also the sexiest woman in the beachfront. The latter is Anemona (Holly Horne), a love college girl who is somehow charmed by Andrei’s sincerity and mild dorkiness. She giggles, and you have the feeling that she is the sort of girl you can fart facing and accept you for who you are.

This implies Andrei finds himself, so please add a joke that is a pickle because the film would. The remaining part of the plot entails back, or how he puts his vinegar from this jar to it, or whatever. I come up with your analogy.

