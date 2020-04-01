Home TV Show OCTOBER FACTION Canceled at Netflix due to coronavirus
TV Show

OCTOBER FACTION Canceled at Netflix due to coronavirus

By- Raman Kumar
Netflix isn’t renewing its adaptation of IDW Publishing’s October Faction to get Another season, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

The mystery collection, based on the book Damian Worm and by Steve Niles, won’t return in the services that are streaming. This cancelation follows Netflix’s renewal of some various supernatural IDW series, Locke & Key.

IDW hasn’t stated if it intends to store October Faction to additional providers or stations.

October Faction year one is streaming currently on Netflix.

Raman Kumar
OCTOBER FACTION Canceled at Netflix due to coronavirus

