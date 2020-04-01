OCTOBER FACTION Canceled at Netflix due to coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Netflix isn’t renewing its adaptation of IDW Publishing’s October Faction to get Another season, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

The mystery collection, based on the book Damian Worm and by Steve Niles, won’t return in the services that are streaming. This cancelation follows Netflix’s renewal of some various supernatural IDW series, Locke & Key.

IDW hasn’t stated if it intends to store October Faction to additional providers or stations.

October Faction year one is streaming currently on Netflix.