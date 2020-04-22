Home Technology Nubia Play Gaming smartphone launched, will get 5,100mAh battery
Technology

Nubia Play Gaming smartphone launched, will get 5,100mAh battery

By- Ajit Kumar
- Advertisement -

After all the leaks, tech company Nubia Global has finally officially launched the gaming smartphone Nubia Play. The company has given 5G connectivity, powerful display and powerful processor in this gaming smartphone. However, the company has not yet clarified how long this latest gaming smartphone will be introduced in other countries including India. Let us tell you that the company had earlier launched the Nubia Red Magic 5 gaming phone in the global market.

Nubia Play Price

The company has launched Nubia Play with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. The first variant of this smartphone is priced at Chinese yuan 2,399 (about Rs 26,000), the second variant is priced at Chinese yuan 2,699 (around Rs 29,000) and the third variant is priced at Chinese yuan 2,999 (around Rs 32,500). At the same time, this smartphone can be purchased with black, blue and white color options.

Specifications of Nubia Play

Talking about the specification, the company has given a 6.65 inch Full HD Plus display in this smartphone, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor has been given for better performance on this smartphone. At the same time, Nubia Play works on an Android 10 based Nubia 8.0 operating system.

Nubia Play Camera

Users have got a quad camera setup in the Nubia Play smartphone, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 12-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone.

Nubia Play Battery

The company has given a 5,100 mAh battery with a 30-watt fast charging feature in the Nubia Play smartphone. Apart from this, users have got features like Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB port Type-C.

Also Read:  Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G- Specifications And Review
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra conventional with 5G price $1,400
Ajit Kumar

Must Read

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All Information

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: One of the most awaited seasons has got a release date. As the source, the date was 15th...
Read more

James Gunn announced Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 maintain Watch Party

Movies Raman Kumar -
James Gunn announced he will maintain a watch party. 2. He disclosed that the news on his websites manages. Know more COVID-19 or coronavirus has...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Will Be Launched On This Day, Know Possible Price And Specification

Technology Ajit Kumar -
Smartphone maker Xiaomi (Xioami) is about to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition, the latest smartphone of the Mi 10 series in China. This information...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Series Launched In India, Starting Price Is Rs 41,999

Technology Ajit Kumar -
China's smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its latest 8 Series in India. Now customers will be able to buy OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro...
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Go To More Updates Here

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Among the series released on Netflix this year that has been garnering a lot of attention in recent times are Messiah, the series. After a...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.