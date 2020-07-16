Home TV Show NORAGAMI SEASON 3: Release date, Trailer, Cast, Story plot And Everything that...
TV Show

NORAGAMI SEASON 3: Release date, Trailer, Cast, Story plot And Everything that you need to know CLICK HERE!

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

Noragami (meaning “Stray god”) is a manga series that was first serialized in 2011. In 2014, the Japanese studio Bones produced an anime adaptation of the manga series. The first season was 12 episodes long and introduced viewers to our three main protagonists.

RELEASE DATE:

t’s still going strong its 21st volume just released in October of 2019 and official English translations are available for both the manga and the anime. So far no updates on a release date have been announced.

TRAILER:

There are updates on the trailer so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest information.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

  • Fujisaki Kouto
  • Nora
  • Rabō
  • Kofuku
  • Bishamon

STORY PLOT:

In the world of Noragami, gods are powered and strengthened by the prayers and worship of their followers. Yato, our raven-haired protagonist, is an unknown god who dreams of becoming world-famous and to one day have a shrine built in his honor. To that end, Yato works as a vagabond god, aiding people in need of his celestial powers in exchange for a five Yen donation toward the construction of his shrine. He is accompanied by Yukine, the tragic lost soul of a young boy who transforms into a great sword at Yato’s command, and Hiyori, a schoolgirl prone to out-of-body experiences who once saved Yato from an incoming bus. It opens with the tale of the fateful day Hiyori saved Yato from being hit by a runaway bus.

Also Read:  “Noragami Season 3”: Will “Hiyori” travel in a parallel world! Click to know Plot, Cast and more see more!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Virgin River Season 2:Release Date,Cast, Plot And latest news
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

The Blacklist season 8: Release Date And Basic Result Check Here

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
The blacklist season 8; interesting facts; There were so many amazing facts regarding this series. The biggest network NBC announced that there will be a...
Read more

Midhunter Season 3: Is it cancelled, now what next

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
Midhunter: Midhunter is an American thriller web television series created by Joe Penhall. Based on the true-crime book Midhunter: Inside the FBI'S Elite Serial crime...
Read more

Virgin river season 2: Release Date And Complete Combination Declared Here

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
Virgin river season 2; interesting facts; This series contains many romantic scenes and there were so many interesting facts regarding this series. There were approximately...
Read more

LOG HORIZON SEASON 3: Know Every Thing About Cast, Release Date, Plot & More.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Have you seen the spy kids movie? You may understand what I am gonna say here if so. The same theme is utilized here. Where...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3: Know Every Updates About The Cast, Release Date, And Show.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
I expect you're maintaining friends. Hey, have you been up to date concerning the forthcoming present Fleabag Season Three freshly brewed up data and...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.