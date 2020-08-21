Home TV Show Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And All More Information !!!
Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And All More Information !!!

By- Aditya Kondal
Noragami is primarily a Japanese Manga series, which began in 2011 and now has 21 volumes published as of March 2020. It is easily one of the popular manga series. It was the 14th best-selling manga in the first half of 2014 and has gradually risen up the ladder.

The manga was later adapted into an anime series in 2014, produced by the anime studio, Bones. The first season aired in Japan on January 5, 2014, and the anime was an instant hit with the audience. The popularity of the first season leads to the second season in October 2015. It has been a long and exhaustive wait for the fans of the show, and now it’s been five years. So, what about the third season? Let’s find out.

 Noragami Season 3 Release date

We have asked this question ourselves for a long time now. A concrete reason for the prolonged delay is not known. The second season fared better than the debut season, and there should have been a third season by now.

However, there’s still no official news on the matter. There’s even a lot of material to fall back upon for another two seasons, so a ray of hope still lingers around Noragami. 

Noragami Season 3 Plot

The story for the first season is loosely based on volumes 1-3 of the manga, and the second one follows sizes 4-9.

The anime follows Hiyori Iki, a middle school student who once saves a stranger from a bus accident. That event causes her to soul to slip out of her body from time to time, which lets her experience the two parallel worlds. She meets a stray god named Yato, who wants to build a considerable following that worships him. He does odd jobs for that and charges 5 Yen for it, which in Hiyori’s case is to fix her body.

Later, they form a trio that includes both of them and Yato’s weapon Regalia and goes through many adventures.

WHAT IS SERIES ABOUT?

The series centers around the genre of adventure, comedy, and action.

It is about a minor deity named Hiyori. But after a series of certain events, they both start working together.

They later discover another boy named Yukine, who becomes a sacred treasure used by God. The trio then starts battling creatures like “You” who is harmful to humans.

Aditya Kondal

