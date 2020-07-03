Home TV Show Noragami Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information...
TV Show

Noragami Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information about the show

By- Sundari P.M
One of the well-plotted anime of all time has to be Noragami. Kotora Tamura creates the show. This manga anime has got fans all over the world. Kodansha is the publisher of this anime. When the show was developed into anime, the series gained a lot of fans ever since. The show also had two successful seasons. We are going to witness the third season soon, though there is no official statement about the show’s renewal status. 

 

The plot of the show:

      Noragami is an anime related to urban fantasy with lots of adventure. The third season of the drama will continue from the tenth volume of the manga. In Season 3, we can expect a lot more. Hiyori can travel between two worlds. The other world is known as Far Shore. In Far Shore, there is no god but has a religion. He insists on helping Hiyori fix his splitting soul in exchange for 5 yen and earn followers, fame, religion, which everything a God needs. And in Season Two, we saw Yato meeting his father. We got to see the significant cliffhanging moments in the finale, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season.

 

Noragami Season 3
The cast of the show:

         The show will include Yato as War God, Iki Hiyori – School Girl Who can travel between worlds, Yukine as Yato’s Regalia. The cast will also include Bishamonten as God of combat, Iki Takamasa as Hiyori’s father, Iki Masaomi as Hiyori’s brother, Kofuku as God of poverty, Iki Sayuri as Hiyori’s mother, Tenjin as God of academics and Kazuma as (God) Bishamonten’s Shinki. 

 

Release date and trailer:

         It has been five years since the release of Season 2. The fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. There is no official confirmation about the release date of the show. It seems like the current pandemic situation will further push the release date of the show.


 

       There is no official trailer or preview available for the show yet.
