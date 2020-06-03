NORAGAMI SEASON 3: Cast, Released date, Story plot, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Noragami (meaning “Stray god”) is a manga series that was first serialized in 2011. In 2014, the Japanese studio Bones produced an anime adaptation of the manga series. The first season was 12 episodes long and introduced viewers to our three main protagonists.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

Fujisaki Kouto

Nora

Rabō

Kofuku

Bishamon

STORY PLOT:

In the world of Noragami, gods are powered and strengthened by the prayers and worship of their followers. Yato, our raven-haired protagonist, is an unknown god who dreams of becoming world-famous and to one day have a shrine built in his honour.

To that end, Yato works as a vagabond god, aiding people in need of his celestial powers in exchange for a five Yen donation toward the construction of his shrine. He is accompanied by Yukine, the tragic lost soul of a young boy who transforms into a great sword at Yato’s command, and Hiyori, a schoolgirl prone to out-of-body experiences who once saved Yato from an incoming bus. It opens with the tale of the fateful day Hiyori saved Yato from being hit by a runaway bus.

RELEASE DATE:

It’s still going strong its 21st volume just released in October of 2019 and official English translations are available for both the manga and the anime. So far no updates on a release date have been announced.

TRAILER:

There are updates on the trailer so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest information.