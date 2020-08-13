Noragami Seaon 3 – Release Date, Cast And Storyline Latest Updates You Should Know!!

- Advertisement -

‘Noragami‘ the term itself means ‘a stray god’, that is our protagonist, who in hopes of becoming very famous and respected goes around helping people in need but charges them 5 yen for the construction of his shrine (which is the weirdest thing a God can do). Even though his vagabond type lifestyle invites the devil of troubles it got him some trusting companions he can count on.

It’s been 5 years since the last we’ve seen of Noragami, fans got fanatic, and viewers got disappointed (plus dissatisfied) when such a well-established anime with high ratings stopped suddenly and left with an awkward cliffhanger. Why is it taking so long? And why did it even stop starring?

Noragami Seaon 3 Release Date

Lack of any pen and paper news or any official announcement from the Productions, fans have lost all faith in getting another glimpse of Noragami. Five years is indeed a long time, but it is being said that the writers took an extended break, mostly because there was a lack of valid content for the anime to go online. And last year only the writers have reunited, but no further confirmation is on the table.

Noragami Seaon 3 Casts

Our Vagabond-thick headed-funny-God ‘Yato’ is played by Hiroshi Kamiya, and his sword/companion Yukine is voiced by the famous voice actor Yūki Kaji who voiced Todoroki in MHA and Issei in Highschool DxD (a quality-cultured anime). Our Yato’s lifesaver Hiyori Iki is played by Maaya Uchida. Other casts include Kofuku, voiced by Aki Toyosaki, Bishamon by Miyuki Sawashiro, and Jun Fukuyama is going to voice Kazuma.

Noragami Seaon 3 Plot and Spoilers

Dear readers, please proceed with caution, you might not like what’s coming.

Ok now that you've picked your poison, let's drink it to the bitter end, first of all, let's clear the basics, till now we know that Noragami is a stray God and is looked down upon by others like Bishamon (she's the perfect Tsundre). On his journey to establish his shrine along with Yukine he meets Hiyori, who saves his life, and their fate got entangled. Now, he had his own 'Daddy Issues', so season 3 might revolve around his ties with his father. Although the manga version is doing good, so we can expect that production might start right after the COVID-curse and we might get the season three by the end of 2021 (fingers crossed).